The Nigerian Bar Association has said the call for the sacking of the service chiefs might be justified given the worsening state of insecurity in the country.The National Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr. Kunle Edun, who said this while responding to newsmen enquiries, noted that political leaders ought to listen to the people.He said the NBA “is very concerned about the increasing state of insecurity in the country”, adding that the association’s National Executive Committee “has issued several communique urging the Federal Government to do more in stemming the increasing tide of insecurity”.He stated, “The call may be justified because of the increasing number of deaths and destruction of property by bandits and insurgents.“Only recently in Uwheru, armed bandits alleged to be Fulani herdsmen attacked the community and killed about eight persons.“In Batsari Area Council of Katsina State, 30 persons were also killed by bandits.“All these happened within last week, and that is not all. It is a fact that the service chiefs were appointed by the President and answerable to him.“Nigeria is an emerging democracy and it is good for the political leaders to listen to the people, as the authority of the rulers to rule are derived from the people who have entrusted in government the responsibility to protect them and their property.“If government is not doing well, in this regard it should rejig its security team and consider new ideas.”He regretted that “violent crimes have become part of the daily reports from the media”, adding that “Nigerians no longer feel safe on the roads and in their homes”.Saying that the call for the sacking of the service chiefs might be justified, he added that the situation “might have overwhelmed the capacity of the security agencies as they also battle with issues of low morale and availability of necessary tools to tackle these security challenges.”He added, “This unfortunate incident has led to Nigerians and organisations, including the House of Representatives recently, questioning the capacity and ability of the service chiefs to get Nigeria out of the woods.”