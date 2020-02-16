😂 If you know you danced or sang along to any Burna Boy song Or you was at any of my Shows turning up anytime from 2012-2018 and you are following these Spineless Olodo’s to say I’ve only been here 2years or your following them to rejoice and wish me bad — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) February 15, 2020

Nigerian superstar and Grammy nominee, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has reiterated that he’s the best among his peers and no one who is not Fela or his family paved the way for him.The African Giant stated this following a twitter backlash after he declared himself the best and the one who brought Afrobeat genre to the mainstream where it is currently enjoying the western recognition.Burna said, “Fact! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST… since Fela Kuti. But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.”During his rant on his Twitter page, on Wednesday 12th, 2020, Burna Boy came for other artistes, among other things, he claimed that Nigerian artists were pretentious. Nigerians quickly called him out for his tweets.However, Burna boy has insisted that he did everything alone with his family, adding that he means “no bragging way and the wise know that the Future of Africa depends on the kind of strength and resilience i Show.”The “Ye” crooner also said he is aware many artistes are now happy for not winning the Grammy Award because he said the truth, adding that he’s been going through unspeakable things since 2012 just to get here against all odds.“😂 If you know you danced or sang along to any Burna Boy song Or you was at any of my Shows turning up anytime from 2012-2018 and you are following these Spineless Olodo’s to say I’ve only been here 2years or your following them to rejoice and wish me bad.“I repeat. Nobody that is not Fela or My Family can EVER say they paved any way for me. Fvck you!”