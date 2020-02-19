Just like in the Grammys, Burna Boy failed to clinch the International Male Solo Artist award at 2020 Brit Awards in London on Tuesday night.The Nigerian singer was nominated along with veteran singer Bruce Springsteen, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone and Tyler, the CreatorTyler, 28 years old, an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and music video director won in the category.Incidentally, Tyler, full name Tyler Gregory Okonma is the son of a Nigerian father with Igbo ancestry and an American mother of mixed African-American and European-Canadian descent.Burna Boy also lost in the second category, Song of the Year for which he was nominated along with Dave for the song, Location.The winner was 23 year-old Lewis Capaldi, a Scottish singer-songwriter. He won with his hit song, Someone You Loved.Capaldi was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award at the 2019 Brit Awards. In March 2019, his single “Someone You Loved” topped the UK Singles Chart where it remained for seven weeks, and in October 2019 it reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.Other losers in the Song of the Year category were AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”, Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”, Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”, Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”, Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”, Tom Walker – “Just You and I”Tuesday’s edition of Brit Awards coincided with the 40th anniversary of the show. It took place at the O2 Arena in London with Jack Whitehall as the host.See the full list of winners below:DaveHarry StylesLewis CapaldiMichael KiwanukaStormzy – WINNERCharli XCXFKA twigsFreya RidingsMabel – WINNERMahaliaBastilleBring Me the HorizonColdplayD-Block EuropeFoals – WINNERAitchDaveLewis Capaldi – WINNERMabelSam FenderRising StarCeleste (winner, previously announced)AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNERMabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”Tom Walker – “Just You and I”Dave – Psychodrama – WINNERHarry Styles – Fine LineLewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish ExtentMichael Kiwanuka – KiwanukaStormzy – Heavy is the HeadBruce SpringsteenBurna BoyDermot KennedyPost MaloneTyler, the Creator – WINNERAriana GrandeBillie Eilish – WINNERCamila CabelloLana Del ReyLizzo