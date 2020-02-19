 Burna Boy loses out at 2020 BRIT Awards | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Burna Boy loses out at 2020 BRIT Awards

10:01 AM 0
A+ A-

Just like in the Grammys, Burna Boy failed to clinch the International Male Solo Artist award at 2020 Brit Awards in London on Tuesday night.

The Nigerian singer was nominated along with veteran singer Bruce Springsteen, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, 28 years old, an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and music video director won in the category.

Incidentally, Tyler, full name Tyler Gregory Okonma is the son of a Nigerian father with Igbo ancestry and an American mother of mixed African-American and European-Canadian descent.


Burna Boy also lost in the second category, Song of the Year for which he was nominated along with Dave for the song, Location.

The winner was 23 year-old Lewis Capaldi, a Scottish singer-songwriter. He won with his hit song, Someone You Loved.

Capaldi was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award at the 2019 Brit Awards. In March 2019, his single “Someone You Loved” topped the UK Singles Chart where it remained for seven weeks, and in October 2019 it reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Other losers in the Song of the Year category were AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”, Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”, Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”, Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”, Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”, Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Tuesday’s edition of Brit Awards coincided with the 40th anniversary of the show. It took place at the O2 Arena in London with Jack Whitehall as the host.

See the full list of winners below:

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – WINNER

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – WINNER

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals – WINNER

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

Rising Star

Celeste (winner, previously announced)

Song of the Year (Voted by the Academy)

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNER

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator – WINNER

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top