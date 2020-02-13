The Presidency has dismissed an online report that Zahra Buhari, the daughter of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Wednesday that contrary to reports in the media space, Zahra was not in the employ of PPPRA.Adesina said, “An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story.”