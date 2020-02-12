President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri, Borno, to condole with the state over the recent Boko Haram attack on citizens.
On Sunday, about 30 people were killed in the attack at Auno, near Maiduguri.
A text message to state house correspondents by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, conveyed the president’s visit.
“12:45pm. President Buhari, aboard the BBJ from Addis Ababa just landed in Maiduguri. He is paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific incident in which BH terrorists killed several travelers,” it read.
The passengers, who were en route to Maiduguri, were attacked around 10pm on Sunday.President @MBuhari in Maiduguri, Borno State, paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of the State following the recent Boko Haram attack. pic.twitter.com/4FhoIHfE6n— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 12, 2020
They had stopped over at Auno as a result of the blockade of the road into the state capital, according to residents.
Dogo Shettima, an aide to Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, said the insurgents burnt about 18 vehicles during the attack.
They were also said to have abducted many persons, including women and children.
Boko Haram insurgents have stepped up in attacks in the north-east, mostly on soft targets.
