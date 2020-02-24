President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced his approval of the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee to oversee all humanitarian actions in Nigeria.The president said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will inaugurate the committee.He said, “The committee will, among other things, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, and settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.“The committee will also propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.”