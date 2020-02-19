President Muhammadu Buhari has expanded the interim management committee overseeing the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from three to five members.





On October 30, the president inaugurated a three-man committee to oversee the operations of the NDDC and ordered a forensic audit of its operations from 2001 to 2019.





Buhari had appointed Gbene Joi as the acting managing director; Cairo Ojougboh, as acting executive director, projects; and Ibanga Bassey, as acting executive director, finance and administration.





But in a statement on Wednesday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said Buhari has expanded the committee and appointed Kemebradikumo Pondei, a professor of medicine at the Niger Delta University, as the commission’s new acting managing director.





He said Caroline Nagbo and Cecilia Akintomide were also appointed as members of the committee.





“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the enlargement of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from three to five,” he said.





“The five members of the committee are now: Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, who is the Ag. Managing Director, replacing Barrister Joy Nunieh; Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).





“Prof K.D Pondei, the new Ag. Managing Director, is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution. President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.”





In January, the committee said it uncovered fraudulent contracts to the tune of N1 trillion.





Senate President Ahmad Lawan had said the current management of the NDDC was void after the upper legislative chamber confirmed the appointment of members of the agency’s board.





But Buhari responded and said the interim committee would remain until the forensic audit of the commission is completed.



