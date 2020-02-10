



President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have approved the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.





Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement in Monday.





The committee has twelve members and has former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, as the Chairman.





Others are Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.





Also on the list are former Borno State Governor, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak and Sen. Binta Garba.





Sen. John Enoh will act as the Secretary.





“The Committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party”, the statement added.





The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm.