



Lafarge Africa Plc, a cement manufacturer, has confirmed that an Italian, who is the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria, visited its plant in Ewekoro, Ogun state.





Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, a spokesperson of the company, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.





She said all those who had direct contact with the Italian whose identity was not stated, have been identified.





“The Lagos State Government has reported a first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State,” the statement read.

“As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.





“We thank the exemplary leadership of the federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities. Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.





“Health and Safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”





More to follow…



