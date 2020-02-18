The supreme court has fixed March 2 to hear an application seeking a review of its judgment on the Imo governorship election.





The apex court had fixed Tuesday to hear the application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, but it adjourned till March 2 following a request by Kanu Agabi, Ihedioha’s counsel.





After all the parties in the matter announced their appearances, Agabi asked the court to grant him a short adjournment of not more than seven days to enable him to file and receive all processes needed to prove his case.





“I apply for a short adjournment to enable me put in all processes,” Agabi said.





All parties in the suit did not oppose the application for an adjournment.





On January 14, the apex court voided the election of Ihedioha and affirmed Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the duly elected governor of Imo.





Not satisfied, Ihedioha filed an application asking the court to review the judgment.





But Uzodinma has asked the court to dismiss the application for review brought by Ihedioha.





“Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules 2014 prohibits the apex court from reviewing its judgement once given and delivered, save to correct clerical mistakes or accidental slip,” he said.







