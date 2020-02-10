A former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, and Senator representing Plateau South, Ignatius Longjan is dead.
Longjan died on Monday
One of his colleagues in the Senate confirmed his demise to our correspondent on condition of anonymity on Monday Morning.
The senator said. “Yes, the man is dead but it is either his family, the Plateau State Government or the President of the Senate that could give an official statement on that.
“I saw the unfortunate news on senators Whatsapp group this morning. I don’t have details about his death but he has been sick for some time now. ”
Lonjan’s demise came barely two months after the red chamber lost a Senator from Imo State, Benjamin Uwajumogu, in December last year.
Until his death, the 75-year-old lawmaker was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Details later…
