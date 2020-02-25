



Members of the house of representatives have voted in favour of a bill seeking to provide immunity for presiding officers of the national assembly.





The lower legislative chamber passed the constitutional amendment bill for second reading at Tuesday’s plenary session.





Some of the lawmakers argued that the bill is not necessary, while others said it is needed to protect the legislative arm from “persecution”.





Those against it said it will send a “wrong signal” to Nigerians at time when the country is facing numerous challenges.





The constitution currently provides for immunity for only the president, governors and their deputies.





The bill sponsored by Odebunmi Olusegun, however, seeks to extend the immunity to the president and deputy president of the senate as well as speaker and deputy speaker of the house of representatives.





