



Residents of Ogbagba have stormed Osun State Secretariat, Abere Osun State to protest the alleged beating of their monarch, Agbowu of Ogbagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Olabira on Friday during a peacemaking meeting by the Oluwo of Iwo.

The protesters bore placards with inscriptions such as: “Justice must prevail“; ” Oluwo destroys traditions: Suspend him!”; “Oyetola save our souls” and “Suspend Rasheed Akanbi now”, among others.



