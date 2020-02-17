Residents of Ogbagba have stormed Osun State Secretariat, Abere Osun State to protest the alleged beating of their monarch, Agbowu of Ogbagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Olabira on Friday during a peacemaking meeting by the Oluwo of Iwo.
The protesters bore placards with inscriptions such as: “Justice must prevail“; ” Oluwo destroys traditions: Suspend him!”; “Oyetola save our souls” and “Suspend Rasheed Akanbi now”, among others.
Details later…
