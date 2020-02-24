



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the supreme court to review its judgement on the 2019 presidential election.





At a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said the party’s national working committee has also decided to seek the review of governorship election cases where it lost out.

He said this is as a result of how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has “conducted itself” over recent court cases.





We could not immediately confirm if there is still a window for the party to seek such review.





More to follow…



