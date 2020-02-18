Ibrahim Ibrahim, an indigene of Zamfara State who was locked up in Saudi Arabia has been released.





He was locked up for three years on charges of entering Saudi Arabia with hard drugs punishable by death under the laws of that country.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission revealed this via her verified twitter handle on Tuesday. .





Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State had earlier dispatched a delegation to Saudi Arabia comprising of government delegation and a team of lawyers.





The evidence presented at two lower courts freed Ibrahim of the allegation, proving that Ibrahim was wrongly accused.





Amongst the documents was a statement from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, stating that they have arrested and charged three persons who planted the drugs on Ibrahim. .





A certified copy of the two count charge sheet from the Federal High Court Kano was also presented to the Saudi Arabia court which ruled in favour of Ibrahim and discharged him.