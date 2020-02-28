An employee of the company, who drove the Italian infected with Coronavirus with an ambulance to Lagos for medical attention is also in the facility.A clinic situated inside the cement factory has also been shut down while staff are currently locked inside a room after fears grew that the Italian had been in contact with many persons in Ogun State before being rushed to Lagos for medical help.The Italian is said not to have shown any signs of being infected with the virus at the time of his entry into the country but developed fever and body aches the next day when he visited Lafarge at Ewekoro, Ogun State.He was thereafter taken to the company’s clinic that evening and was placed under observation while the Ogun State Government was notified of his situation.The decision to move the Italian to Lagos was soon hatched following the non-existence of a facility to handle his case in Ogun.gathered that the ambulance used to convey the man to Lagos was not from the infection control centre in Lagos as claimed by the state government but from another clinic in Sagamu, Ogun State.The driver, who drove the Italian to Lagos, was exposed to him for at least five hours and was not isolated or quarantined but allowed to go home.As a result of this, he was also exposed to several other person and heightened the risk of the virus spreading further.A source at Lafarge, a cement manufacturer in Ogun, told newsmen that, “I am just concerned about the primary contacts.