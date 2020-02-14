



The Pep Guardiola side are also fined the sum of £24.9m for “serious breaches” of financial fair play regulations.





In a statement on Friday, the European football body said City “overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016”.





It also found the English side guilty of “failing to cooperate in the investigation by the CFCB”, adding that the club “will be banned from Europe in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.”

City’s ban will come into effect from the start of next season, meaning that they will remain in this season’s competition and will face Real Madrid in the last-16 on February 26.





The ban is, however, subject to appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).





Reacting to the decision, Manchester City said they are “disappointed but not surprised” by the “prejudicial” decision and will appeal.





“Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber,” said the club in a statement.

