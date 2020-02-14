 BREAKING: INEC declares PDP’s Duoye Diri as Bayelsa governor-elect | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: INEC declares PDP’s Duoye Diri as Bayelsa governor-elect

1:30 PM 0
A+ A-


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect of Bayelsa state.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Friday.


This followed the supreme court judgment which sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the November 2019 governorship election in the state.

More to follow…





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top