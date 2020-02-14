The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect of Bayelsa state.





Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Friday.





This followed the supreme court judgment which sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the November 2019 governorship election in the state.





More to follow…