



The Independent National electoral Commission INEC has deregistered 74 political parties out of Nigeria’s 92 parties.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the declaration at a news conference Thursday in Abuja.





With this development, there are now 18 registered political parties in the country.



He said the decision of the commission was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).



Details shortly…