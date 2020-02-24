Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has ordered a probe into the death of Tiamiyu Kazeem, a football player who was allegedly killed by a policeman on Saturday.





The incident has triggered protests across Remo and Sagamu in Ogun state on Monday.





Responding after the protests, Adamu ordered deputy inspector-general of police in charge federal criminal investigation department to probe the killing of the footballer whom the police earlier said died after jumping out of a vehicle.

“Unfortunate death of Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun state: The IGP orders DIG FCID to take over investigations,” read a tweet on the Twitter handle of the police.