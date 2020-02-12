There was a fire accident at the Rapid Response Squad headquarters at Alausa, Lagos State on Wednesday morning.It was learnt that the fire started when one of the power distribution boxes in the RRS headquarters developed a fault.It was gathered that the fire was put out by RRS officers shortly after it started.“The distribution box located on the first floor of RRS Headquarter’s one-storey building caught fire about 11:30 a.m.“Officers of the Lagos State Fire Services also assisted in putting out the fire and ensured that the building was safe to continue daily activities.“Efforts are in progress to detect and fix the electrical fault,”