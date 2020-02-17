 BREAKING: Court restrains INEC from deregistering 31 political parties | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from deregistering 31 political parties.


Justice Anwuli Chikere, in a ruling, said INEC having failed to oppose the application by the applicants, the affected political parties had the legal right which must be protected.

INEC had, on February 6, deregistered 74 political parties.


Details later…



