Africa recorded its first case of coronavirus on Friday as a foreigner who had been put in isolation at a hospital in Egypt tested positive for the disease.





In a statement, Egyptian health ministry said it had informed the World Health Organisation and had taken all necessary preventative measures.





It did not give the nationality of the affected person or any other details.





The death toll of the disease which broke out in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in China, late last year, has exceeded 1,300. A total of 1,716 health workers are among the 60,000 persons infected with the virus.





A total of 17 African countries, including Nigeria, have confirmed having facilities where the disease can be detected.





Apart from Egypt, other countries where the virus has been confirmed are Singapore, UK, Malaysia, Taiwan, Spain, Vietnam, Germany, UAE, France and Japan.





Other countries where cases of the disease have been reported are Thailand, Canada, Australia, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Cambodia, and the United States.





WHO said it could take 18 months for the first vaccine for coronavirus to be ready.