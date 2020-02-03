Following the ban placed on tricycle, popularly known as keke and motorcycle, popularly known as okada in Lagos State, civil unrest has been reported at some places in the State.Unconfirmed reports indicate that serious fighting and shooting is presently ongoing at Ijora Olopa.Operators of okada and keke have been reported to be attacking vehicles and smashing windscreens around the area, and commuters have been advised to avoid that route for now.See video below;