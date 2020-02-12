Some residents of Borno state booed President Muhammadu Buhari as his convoy made its way into Maiduguri on Wednesday.





Buhari, who had been in Ethiopia since Friday for the African Union summit, headed straight to Borno to condole with the people over the latest Boko Haram attack.





On Sunday, about 30 people were killed in an attack at Auno, near Maiduguri.





As the convoy of the president made its way, some residents shouted in Hausa: “Bama so!” “Bamayi!”, which translates to “We don’t want; we’re not interested.”

Commenting on the hostile reception, a Twitter user wrote: “If what I’ve been hearing from the people welcoming President Buhari to Maiduguri is all but to judge, then the people of Borno are not happy. Just an opposite of his earlier Visits.

“Bama so!” “Bamayi!” This is really serious. There must be a change of strategy in Fighting BH.”



Borno is a stronghold of the president. Below is a video of people protesting on Wednesday: