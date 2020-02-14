The national body of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has kicked against the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Douye Diri as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The party rejected INEC’s decision, saying that the party will seek legal redress and go to the court to reclaim its mandate.





This was said by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, in an ongoing press conference in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said INEC “illegally declared Diri as Governor-elect.”





The former Edo State Governor accused the electoral umpire of appropriating judicial powers to itself over the Supreme Court ruling.