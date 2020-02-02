Reports reaching NigerianEye indicates that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is currently leading his Members to protest against insecurity, wanton killings, Kidnapping, bloodletting among other vices in Nigeria.The March started by 11am shortly after he ended the service at the National Headquarters of the church in Ebute Metta, Lagos.The action is also to pray for “the government to develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.”Recall that The Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel) of the church, Pastor J.F Odesola, in a circular dated January 29, 2020 addressed to all regions and provinces of the RCCG, parishes of the church were asked to end their service not later than 11am on Sunday to enable members “march round their immediate environment, praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing situation in Nigeria.”The protests are at the instance of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Adejare Adeboye.According to the circular, “The Christian Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for all Christians and Christian organizations in Nigeria, has made a clarion call for prayers and advocacy to all Christians in Nigeria in response to the inhumane acts against Christians in the country.See video below: