Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has charged the Federal Government to stop claiming that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated.”
Fani-Kayode gave the charge while condemning the latest Boko Haram attack that killed about 30 people in Maiduguri, Borno State.
In a tweet, the former minister wondered when the Federal Government would live up to its responsibility of defending Nigerians.
Fani-Kayode tweeted: “30 people killed by Boko Haram & many abducted in Maiduguri, Borno state today. Is the FG still claiming that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated?”
“How cruel & insensitive can they be & when will they live up to their duties & honor their obligation to defend our people?”
Boko Haram attack on Sunday at Auno along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road had left 30 people killed and 18 vehicles destroyed.
The military authority and the Police are yet to make comments to the effect.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.