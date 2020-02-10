



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has charged the Federal Government to stop claiming that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated.”





Fani-Kayode gave the charge while condemning the latest Boko Haram attack that killed about 30 people in Maiduguri, Borno State.





In a tweet, the former minister wondered when the Federal Government would live up to its responsibility of defending Nigerians.





Fani-Kayode tweeted: “30 people killed by Boko Haram & many abducted in Maiduguri, Borno state today. Is the FG still claiming that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated?”





“How cruel & insensitive can they be & when will they live up to their duties & honor their obligation to defend our people?”





Boko Haram attack on Sunday at Auno along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road had left 30 people killed and 18 vehicles destroyed.





The military authority and the Police are yet to make comments to the effect.



