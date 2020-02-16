



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochi has reacted to the threats by the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau.





Shekau days ago threatened President Muhammadu Buhari and gave conditions to release the remaining Chibok schoolgirls who are still in captivity.





In the video, Shekau also threatened the Minister of Communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami over the restriction on registration of Sim.





But reacting, Onochie took to her Twitter page explaining that threats by Shekau show the Buhari-led government was fighting insecurity and crippling Boko Haram.

According to her, the recent threat by Shekau targeted at Pantami is as a result of SIM card and registration policy affecting them.





Onochie wrote: “Some of us think this government is not tackling insecurity.





“Boko Haram’s Shekau, is expressing frustration by threatening to kill Hon. Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Sheik Isa Pantami.



