



Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on Monday instructed the staff of her ministry to embark on solidarity fast with the people of Borno state.





The directive was contained in a statement by the Assistant Director of Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya.





The purpose of the fast slated for Monday, Feb.23rd is to put an end to the attacks of Boko Haram members in Borno and other parts of the North East.





The statement reads: “The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Permanent Secretary, Directors and staff of the Ministry have resolved to fast and embark on special supplications to the Almighty on Monday, February 24, 2020, in solidarity with the government and people of Borno state.





“In a notice issued to staff of the Ministry, the Minister urged all staff of the Ministry to voluntarily fast on Monday and pray for a quick end to the carnage caused in Borno State and other parts of the North East by the Boko Haram terror group.”



