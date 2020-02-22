The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, on Friday, sent a message of solidarity and appreciation to the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East.He said he had “foreseen that it is just a matter of days to end the menace of the Boko Haram terrorists.”The army chief noted that the renewed efforts by the troops of the Nigerian Army had given more confidence and hope to Nigerians in the North-East, noting that the troops must remain resilient.According to a statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, the army chief sent the message to the Theatre Commander, Sector Commanders, Super Camps Commanders, commanding Officers, as well as all soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole.The army spokesman said, “In the letter, the COAS showered encomiums on the troops and their commanders for the rare display of courage that led to the decimation of the leadership and ranks of the Boko Haram terrorists and their affiliate Islamic State West African Province fighters.“He urged them to continue to dominate the theatre and maintain high standard of professionalism. He also implored them never to allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continued to discharge their legitimate duties.“He also stated that he had foreseen that with the renewed zeal, it was just a matter of days to end the menace of Boko Haram terrorists and contain their criminality. He stated that his confidence in total victory had further been rekindled by the dogged determination of the troops on the ground.”