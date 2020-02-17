Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau yesterday threatened the life of Communication and Digital Economy Minister Isa Pantami.Shekau, in a nine minute video, accused the minister of embarking on a mission to block telephone lines to frustrate the activities of his group.Sheik Abubakar Shekau warned Pantami to steer clear of Boko Haram.He also warned journalists particularly those of BBC, Radio Germany, Radio France International, Dandal Kura radio and the newspapers to be mindful of what they report about Boko Haram.He also mocked President Buhari over his recent visit to Maiduguri where he was allegedly booed and asked him to ‘repent’.