Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday attacked two communities located six kilometres from Chibok in Borno State, where over 200 schoolgirls were abducted by the sect in April 2014.The terrorists reportedly attacked Kwarangulum and Ntsiha villages, burning houses and other properties during the raid.But troops stationed in Chibok were said to have mobilised to the communities under siege.The spokesman, Kibaku Community Development Association, Dr Allen Manasseh, confirmed the development, noting that the attack was still ongoing as at 9.10 pm on Tuesday.He said, “The attack is ongoing at Kwarangulum and Ntsiha villages; soldiers from Chibok have deployed to the scene to contain them, but shootings are still ongoing.”Mannaseh explained that the residents were fleeing to Chibok for safety, adding that it was too early to ascertain the casualty figure and other details.It can be recalled that the insurgents had similarly attacked Kwarangulum on December 5, 2019, and abducted five persons.