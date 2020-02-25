



The Chief Judge of Boko Haram, Muhammad Shuwa, has been killed in an air strike.





Combined aerial and ground assault by the Nigerian military eliminated Shuwa and a number of Boko Haram members in the Lake Chad region.





Shuwa’s demise coincides with information that the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) camp is in disarray.





This followed the appointment of Amir Abba-Gana as the new factional leader.





Sources informed PRNigeria on Tuesday that Abba-Gana emerged after the sect executed a top leader, Ba’a Idirisa, on February 9, 2019.





Ba’a Idirisa had replaced Abu-Mossad Albarnawee, a few months ago after infighting. Both are biological children of late Boko Haram founder, Muhammad Yusuf.





Meanwhile, Intelligence sources have confirmed that 25 high profile Boko Haram commanders were killed in the last two months due to intensified military raids in around Lake Chad.





The source said while attempting to escape air strikes, several insurgents were killed by Undetonated Improvised Explosive Devices (UIEDs) they had planted around their camps.





The source said: “Two foreign terrorist sponsors were killed during an air raid and ground assault by the Nigerian troops in their camps.





“During the operations, most of the foreign commanders fled leaving behind few local commanders who move around Tumbun Kibiya, Tumbun Alura, Tumbun Kurna and Kayewa where their fighters relocated to after striking Sabon Tumbun and Tudun Wulgo recently.





“The Tumbus are now virtually left in the hands of local inhabitants who were forcefully recruited or abducted into the sect mostly from Mobbar, Abadan, Guzamalla, Kukawa and Marte Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State, North-East Nigeria.





“The local terrorists fighters were also said to have been forcibly recruited along some few Budumas who stayed back to hold forth in anticipation of an elevation in status”





They are alleged not to be able to operate some of the heavy weapons left behind by the fLeeing commanders.





“There is an anticipation of an imminent and massive protest in the ISWAP camps as some fighters are accusing the leadership of misleading them while on the other hand, mothers of the trained child soldiers are also calling on their children to lay down their arms and surrender.” PRNigeria reports



