An unspecified number of people have been reported killed in a night attack on Auno town by some suspected Boko Haram elements.Eyewitnesses disclosed that a large number of vehicles loaded with goods, shops and houses were also set ablaze by the suspected insurgents who sneaked into the town and lunched attack on sleeping travelers at the town which is 24km to Maiduguri, Borno State capital.Adamu Tella a commercial driver who drove through the road on Monday morning (today) said he saw three corpses been conveyed by Civilian JTF.“I could not count the number of vehicles that were burnt. But I saw three burnt corpses in a vehicle of civilian JTF. I also saw many houses and shops burnt down to ashes” Adamu informed.Adamu also informed that his driver friend’s vehicle was also burnt in the incident.Another eyewitness, Haruna Yunusa, passenger, informed that he saw three burnt dead bodies counted 21 vehicles including trailers, some of them still under fire as at the time he passed through the town this morning.“I saw some three dead bodies that were burnt on the ground. I counted about 21 vehicles that have been burnt. I also noticed that so many shops and house were also burnt. Some of the vehicles were still being consumed by the fire because of the items they are carrying”, Haruna Yunusa informed.Auno is one of the towns located along the Maiduguri/Damaturu road which has recently come under serious attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents.