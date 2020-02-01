Popular comedian and actor, Abovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi, has denied claims that he was at the United States Embassy in Lagos when the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop Oyedepo, was allegedly denied a US visa.It was widely reported on Friday that Bovi was lucky with the embassy as he was issued the visa, while his wife was not lucky as she was denied.In his reaction, Bovi said he was not at the US Embassy, adding that the story is false.He wrote on Twitter: “I was not at the embassy. Neither was my wife. Story about us is entirely false. And the use of the word ‘luck’ or ‘lucky’ with getting a visa is annoying.”Recall that the United States embassy in Nigeria had described the report that Bishop Oyedepo was denied a visa, as “false.”The embassy took to its verified Twitter page to state that the report is “completely false.”“#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false. If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false,” it wrote.