



Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, on Wednesday, led a procession against insecurity in Nigeria.





The march was organised by the diocese to mourn Nigerians killed by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.





NAN reports that hundreds of Christian and Muslim faithful in Sokoto walked from Abdullahi Fodio Road through the Central Market road to Ahmadu Bello Way.





They ended at the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, Sokoto.





In his remarks, Kukah explained that the procession was to mourn and pray for Nigerians whose lives were cut short by outlaws.





He commended the Muslim communities in Sokoto state for joining the gathering.





Kukah said “the situation in Nigeria where one could not sleep with one eye closed” was very worrisome.





The revered cleric added that the season of lent was a period of soberness and prayers and declared that the church would use the period to pray for peace in Nigeria.





Kukah urged citizens to continue to pray for Nigeria to overcome its many challenges.



