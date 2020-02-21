



Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, has rejected the newly introduced bill aimed at creating an agency for repentant Boko Haram insurgents.





Ndume, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, said the bill was indirectly asking more Nigerians to team up with the terrorist group.





The lawmaker stated that the bill will swell the ranks of Boko Haram because they are sure of rehabilitation and reintegration into society.





Recall that the National Agency for Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam representing Yobe East Senatorial District and former governor of Yobe State.

The bill which had yesterday passed first reading in the Senate, is meant to create an administrative structure that would deal with repentant Boko Haram insurgents willing to be absorbed back in the society.





Reacting, Ndume, while speaking with Channels Television said the bill was outrightly unacceptable.





He said: “I personally disagree with that. The war is not over and some criminals that have been killing people you say that you are doing Operation Safe Corridor for them.





“I am completely against that idea. They know my position on that, you can’t do that.





“It is when you win the war and some people surrender that you think about something like that,” Ndume said.





“You are just telling people to go and join Boko Haram and then repent and become something (sic) that’s a totally unacceptable idea and a way of solving the problem.”



