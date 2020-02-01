



Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has revealed that the Biafra Security Service (BSS) is secretly being reestablished for better performance.The IPOB leader stated this in a live broadcast from the Biafra radio on Friday.According to Kanu, the security outfit would return in full force soon.Kanu went on to allege that the South East governors conspired to rest the BSS, vowing that the outfit would bounce back in full force.Recall that Governor David Umahi, who is the Chairman of the South-East governors forum, had earlier last week, said the region has formed its regional security outfit to protect lives and properties.Kanu advised the governors to support the security outfit in the southeast instead of conspiring against it.Kanu said, “Chairman of the southwest governors’ forum, Akeredolu is a man I most admire and love because of what he said about Amotekun, he said if Amotekun will cost him his second term, he does not care.“That is how patriots should be talking, not our governors here gathering money in one position for 18 years, they rather conspire to drag their own security outfit down, but I tell you, BSS is not destroyed, we are only working to make it more visible“We are aware that Enugu has about 14 settlements, but we are going to solve this problem one at a time, because we are not doing our things in the open, you think nothing is going on, we are going into Enugu and other parts of Biafra land to chase them away.”