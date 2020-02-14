The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole says the party is going to court to challenge the issuing of Certificate of Return to Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for having won the Bayelsa governorship election.The Supreme Court had nullified the election of the APC governor-elect, David Lyon and declared Diri winner of the poll.In line with this, INEC on Friday declared Diri winner of the poll, having polled overwhelming majority of votes.Oshiomhole, at a news conference in Abuja said the APC would explore every available legal means to ensure that the will of the people of Bayelsa State was upheld.According to him APC is going to court, saying that the PDP should not celebrate yet.