Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress, has advised people to avoid relatives who have no regard for their mother, saying they could mean evil for them.





The controversial actress took to her social media page on Tuesday to share her two cents with her numerous fans.





According to her, having relatives who have little or no regard for your mother is a glaring evidence that such people won’t shy away from causing havoc, if they are given the opportunity.





“Avoid relatives that hate your mom, and disrespect her. The truth is that if they can’t respect your own mother who you hold in high regard, their regard for you is superficial and fake,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Anyone who vehemently dislikes you shouldn’t be anywhere close to your children.





“This life is deep and the heart of men is malignant. How do you know they mean your child well when they dislike you? How do you know they mean you well when their loathe the womb that bore you?





“Be vigilant; when they can’t get you, someone close to you becomes the next target. So, shield your children from people that mean you no good.”





The actress has made the headlines for several controversial issues since she parted ways with Olakunle Churchill, her former husband.