A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday lamented that Garkida in Adamawa State was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.He lamented the attack and decried the increasing attacks by Boko Haram insurgentsIn his verified personal Twitter handle, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party also condoled with the affected families in Garkida.He tweeted: “The attack by Boko Haram against lives and properties of innocent Nigerians is unbecoming.“My prayers are with the people of Garkida in my home state of Adamawa over the cowardly attack that happened over the weekend.“May God give the affected families fortitude to bear the loss.”