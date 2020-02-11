



The Nigerian Army says it has rescued students of Federal Government Girls College, Maiduguri, who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.





Olusegun Adeniyi, theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, announced this while presenting the rescued victims to their families in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Monday.





He said the students, comprising a male and two females, were abducted on Maiduguri-Gubio road on Sunday.





He identified the rescued students as Wommi Laja, Ammo Laja and Kingi Laja, adding that they were rescued after a gun duel with the insurgents.

“On Feb. 9, Boko Haram insurgents came with 15 gun trucks between Magumeri and Gubio. They did a snap operation in less than two minutes and kidnapped three students,” he said.





“The students were wearing school uniforms which made it easy for them to be identified. The insurgents are against western education and they abducted them.





“The commanding officer mobilised the troops and went on hot pursuit of the insurgents’ with the help of the locals who provided intelligence. We are happy the students are here with us safe and sound.”





The theatre commander called on parents to monitor their children and encourage them to desist from wearing school uniform while travelling.





Aisha Laja, one of the victim’s parent, commended the efforts of the military and local vigilantes in rescuing their children.





She urged residents to support security operations by giving intelligent information that could prevent the activities of insurgents.



