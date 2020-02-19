



Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has faulted those criticizing Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, over his comment on the type of ladies men shouldn’t marry.





Suleman stated that men should listen to Pastor Adeboye because he has been married for over 50 years, hence those criticising his comments have no basis.





Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of RCCG had advised men against marrying women who can’t cook because they can’t be eating out all the time.





The G.O. as he is popularly referred to had also warned bachelors against marrying a worldly woman.





However, Suleman, who took to his Twitter handle to defend Pastor Adeboye wrote: “Baba Adeboye never said men shouldn’t know how to cook. He said marry a lady who knows to..what’s wrong with that? He has been happily married for over 50yrs.those talking are less than 50..who do we listen to? by the way, we are responsible for what we say, not how you understand it..”