



Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari adminstration over the reported release of 1,400 repentant Boko Haram members.





Borno State Government on Tuesday announced that about 1,400 repentant Boko Haram suspects have been released in trenches by the military and rehabilitated into the society.





This was disclosed by Borno State Commissioner for Information, Babakura Jato.





Reacting, Suleman in a post on Tuesday, queried the action, even as he wondered the fate of soldiers who fought Boko Haram following the insurgents’ release.

The outspoken cleric further described the Buhari adminstration as a kindergarten leadership.





Apostle Suleman on his Twitter page wrote: ”Heard that 1,400 repentant Boko Haram members have been released. I want to believe it’s not true.





“What will be the motivation for soldiers to risk their lives fighting a sect that will always be later released?





“This is kindergarten leadership at its peak, if it’s true very wrong.”





Meanwhile, the latest attack by Boko Haram terrorist sect at Auno near Maiduguri in Borno Statehad left about 30 people dead.



