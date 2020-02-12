The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State on Tuesday insisted that the immediate past governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, must explain the whereabouts of the N400 million earmarked by the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration during the first term for the rehabilitation of Ado – Akure Road.APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said at a press conference in Ado Ekiti that the party would not hesitate to drag the former governor to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission if his explanation on the whereabouts of the fund was not satisfactory.Ajayi said Fayose’s explanation must cover why he allegedly terminated the reconstruction of the Ekiti portion of the road awarded by Fayemi to KOPEC Construction Company in 2014.The APC which alleged that Fayose was instrumental to the deplorable state of the Ado –Akure Road and urged the former governor to rather “shut up if he could not explain the whereabouts of the money”.“Fayose must explain why he terminated Ado – Akure Road contract. The public wants to know whether he terminated that contract for Afao Road, because the Ado – Akure Road is very germane to our economy in Ekiti.“The APC, as a responsible and patriotic party, will drag the former governor to the EFCC if he fails to give a satisfactory explanation about the money.“Ekiti State Government, Ondo State Government, the African Development Bank, and the Federal Government have shown interest to reconstruct the road. Why was the former governor now lamenting? We were able to decode that he had an ulterior motive, which was to dent the image of Governor Fayemi.“Why would a person who was responsible for the deplorable state of the road now be lamenting? We are baffled by this? He should tell us where the money went rather than lamenting. Our people must be careful with the politics Fayose was playing,” Ajayi said.Fayose had been having a running battle with the APC following his comment last week that the Ado – Akure Road had become a death trap and as well adversely affecting the economic situation of Ondo and Ekiti States.But the APC, pained by the former governor’s comment, had alleged that Fayose was responsible for the state of the road following alleged mismanagement of the fund for its repairs and allegedly ordering the contractors to leave the site.