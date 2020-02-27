



The All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa State, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement that upheld its earlier stand on the governorship election in the State.





The APC had approached the apex court, asking it to reverse an earlier ruling which sacked David Lyon as the Governor-elect of the State.





However, the Supreme Court refused to revert itself and instead, struck out the APC and Lyon’s application.





The APC, which will now retain its position as the main opposition party in the state, called on the people of the state to accept the judgement.

Jonathan Amos, the Chairman of the APC in the State, who spoke with reporters in Yenagoa, the capital on Thursday, said the party and Lyon, appreciated the confidence reposed in them by the people.





He said the judgement was a painful one, and that the members of the party and the people of the state should accept it in good faith.





He thanked Bayelsans and the voting age who sacrificed in their numbers to turn out to vote on the 16th November, 2019.





“We are indeed specially honoured and humble to have over three hundred and forty thousand (340,000) votes, that to us demonstrated the change matrix we all yearn and desire.





“You may recall that on the 13th of February 2020, the supreme Court disqualified the APC-ticket and ordered for immediate swearing-in of Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpor as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively. The new news led to pockets of violence across the state which Chief David Lyon had condemned earlier.





“The party not satisfied with the decision made an appeal to the same Apex Court for a review. Yesterday, 26th February, 2020, the Supreme Court expressed its audacity of finality by upholding her earlier judgement.





“Therefore, let me thank all party faithfuls and Bayelsans for their support, prayers, encouragement and sacrifice in the course of the campaigns throughout the election and even to this present moment.





“Let me also encourage all party faithful and Bayelsans in general to accept the decision of the Supreme Court in good faith and ensue peace and love.





He added that as a party, the APC must unite to uphold peace to leverage on the love extended to the people of Bayelsa.



