



Barely one week after farmers from villages in Oja Odan, Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun State protested the killing of one of them by suspected killer herdsmen, another farmer has allegedly been hacked to death at nearby Fagboun village, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.It was learnt that the deceased, who is simply identified as Araba, was killed on his farm at about 4 p.m. on Friday.The Ogun State Police Command has since confirmed the incident.It was learnt that some herdsmen, who recently invaded the community, took their cattle to Araba’s farm for grazing.He was said to have resisted them and they reportedly hacked him to death.Yewa North and Yewa South are two local governments in Ogun West area of the state, sharing boundaries with each.Because of their proximity to Benin Republic, residents of the two local governments have been lamenting the influx of Fulani herdsmen into their areas.The village head, Simeon Fagboun told newsmen that, “We didn’t see the herdsmen who perpetrated that evil act. We have informed the police, in fact, the Area Commander was also aware.“The police took the corpse to Ilaro. But we have taken the corpse from the police because if they are allowed to take the corpse to the mortuary, it will cost the family another expenses before they can take it back. And we have buried the corpse same day.”The Ogun State Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police were yet to identify the killers.He said, “The police have begun an investigation to know the killers; the Commissioner of Police has directed the homicide section to commence a full scale investigation into the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.”