Africa Magic on Thursday, February 6, 2020, announced their nominations for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA).The nominations were unveiled in a live broadcast on all Africa Magic channels. It was anchored by Nollywood couple Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman.Awards will be presented in 28 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges with the inclusion of a new category, The MultiChoice Talent Factory Award.Full Nominees’ ListOga John – Bolanle AkintomideThorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ AkanbiPrueba – Stanlee OhikuhareTokunbo – Bio ArimoroRichard Mofe Damijo (Rmd) – SevenRamsey Nouah – Living In BondageNkem Owoh – God CallingRemilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of BoysPascal Tokodi – DisconnectToni Tones – King Of BoysEucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s GodTina Mba – The Set UpMary Lazarus – Size 12Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years LaterGod Calling – CardosoLiving In Bondage – John DempsRatnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola LadipoThe Set Up – Mohammed AttahGod Calling – CardosoRatnik – Abiola LadipoElevator Baby – Eleaxu TexasPlan B – Odhiambo WalterLiving In Bondage Olohigbe NwagwuThe Foreigner’s God Ifan MichaelRatnik Dimeji AjibolaKing Of Boys Yolanda OkerekeGod Calling – Lilian Omozele PaulThe Foreigner’s God – Jude OdohKing Of Boys – Hakeem EffectsComing From Insanity – Bio ArimoroUzor Arukwe – SmashChibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – SmashUzor Arukwe – Size 12Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1Daniel Etim Effiong – Plan BToyin Abraham – Bling LagosiansBimbo Ademoye – Looking For BaamiFunke Akindele – Moms At WarToyin Abraham – KasanovaEbele Okaro – SmashSwankey J.K.A – Living In BondageTimini Egbuson – Elevator BabyEfa Iwara – SevenGabriel Afolayan – Coming From InsanityRamsey Nouah – LeviShola Shobowale – King Of BoysZainab Balogun – SylviaZainab Balogun – God CallingToyin Abraham – Elevator BabyKate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of TruthBB Sasore – God CallingTosin Igho – SevenVanessa Kanu – SylviaBiodun Stephen – JobaNicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In BondageAkay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator BabyHidden Euphoria – Aderogba AdedejiSkin – Beverly NayaAgainst All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi DaviesIbadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde OladimejiBest Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series SwahiliRaveet Sippy Chadh – SubiraTimoth Conrad Kachumka – SemaVictor Gatonye – Dream ChildJoan Kabugu – Toy CarRonke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –Yewande Famakin – AlubarikaOyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo ObaWumi Olabimtan – IntentBest Indigenous Language Movie/TV SeriesTuntube – Muhammad T. FinisherMariya – Abubakar BashirAbarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun MurtalaSadauki – Hassan GiggsIsianyaocha – Brown EneNekwa – Paul IgweNne – Victor IykeObiakpor – Evan OkechukwuBest Movie Southern AfricaKukuri – Philippe TalaveraDalitso – Abraham KabweKwacha – Cassie KabwiktaThe Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran KaisiDisconnect – Iman MuekeLost In Time – Edijoe MwanikiPlan B – Sarah Hassan94 Terror – Mulinwa RichardGod Calling – Momo SpaineSeven – Tosin IghoElevator Baby – Victoria AkujobiLiving In Bondage – Steve GukasRatnik – Dimeji AjibolaJenifa’s Diary – Funke AkindeleTruth – Anis HallowayLife As It Is – Uche OdohWomen – Uchenna MbunaboGod Calling – Holmes AwaRatnik – Dimeji AjibolaLiving In Bondage – Antonio RebeiroSeven – Tosin Igho and Bryan DikeElevator Baby – Emiola FagbenleLiving In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa NdamaseRatnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola RobertsGod Calling – Omotola AladeThe Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen PetersKing Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original GangsterLiving In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – TeneGod Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With MeThe Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The GiftRun -Timzil – RunLife of Bim – West AfricaDreamchaser – West AfricaEnsulo – East AfricaPromises – East AfricaSavana Skies – Southern AfricaThe Painting – Southern AfricaLiving In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey NouahGod Calling – Bb SasoreThe Set Up – Niyi AkinmolayanKing Of Boys – Kemi AdetibaRatnik – Dimeji AjibolaThe Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin OmotoshoSeven – Tosin Igho