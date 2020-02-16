



Governors of South-West states have declared that the Amotekun Corps will not be attached to very important personalities, politicians and religious centres.





This is just as the Osun State Government said the recruitment of personnel of the corps would be conducted at the local government level.





Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, who is also the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu stated this on behalf of his colleagues.





Akeredolu reiterated that the security outfit popularly known as Operation Amotekun was exclusively created to tackle criminal activities in the South-West.

The outfit was launched on January 9, 2020 by the governors of the six states in the region, following increased killings and kidnappings.





But, few days after the launch, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, described the initiative as illegal, adding that his office was not consulted before the governors launched the initiative. He, however, retracted his comment after it attracted criticisms, claiming he was misquoted.





The House of Assembly in each of the six states began moves to pass the bill establishing the corps following a meeting between the governors, Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; the AGF and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, conceptualising Amotekun within the community policing model.





On Saturday, Akeredolu who spoke through his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said the outfit would key into the model aimed at tackling criminal activities.





He said, “We are not attaching the Amotekun corps to anybody or groups, no matter how highly placed. They are to tackle criminal activities such as armed robbery and kidnapping. They won’t be attached to any religious centre, either church or mosque. We don’t want it to be used for political reasons.”





Dojumo however stated that the corps would work with the conventional security agencies – the police, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.





According to him, the security agencies, particularly the police would be involved in the training of the corps personnel.





“We are together with the security agencies and the community police. We will work together since it is a matter of security,” he noted.





He added that there would be a regional commander who would oversee the activities of the six state commanders of the corps.



